Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Harley is looking for her forever home

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Paige Morgan with Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to a furry friend who is looking for a forever home.

Harley is a two-year-old Australian Cattle dog who is super sweet.

If you’re interested in adopting this sweet fur-ball, you can call the Animal Services Center at (940) 761-7824. Animal Services can be found at 1207 Hatton Road in Wichita Falls.

You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt an animal. The adoption fee is $40, which covers basic vaccinations as well as flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping and a city license.

To see what animals are available for adoption, click here.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Anthony Emro.
Shooting death in Burkburnett attributed to prank gone wrong
A fleet of semis is causing a handful problems with no end in sight
River Road residents annoyed with truck traffic
This damage to the overpass shut down northbound Central Freeway.
Northbound Central Freeway bridge repairs begin
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith gets 10-year Oscars ban for Chris Rock slap
The nation's largest retailer has launched a training program that gives employees who work in...
Walmart offering new truck drivers up to $110K starting pay

Latest News

The contributions benefit the Humane Society of Wichita County and the P.E.T.S. organization.
Rider students raising money for Payday for Pets service project
Pictured left to right: Wichita Falls High School VASE state qualifier Amy Sanchez with her...
8 WFISD students qualify for Region 9 Visual Arts Scholastic Event
It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.
Sadie is looking for her forever home
Beacon Lighthouse for the Blind employees thought the structure where they ate lunch and hosted...
Wind damages Beacon Lighthouse for the Blind
A fleet of semis is causing a handful problems with no end in sight
River Road residents annoyed with truck traffic