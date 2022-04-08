Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Man killed estranged wife, son, former daughter-in-law before taking his own life in Mississippi, sheriff says

Four people are dead after what’s believed to be a murder-suicide in Jackson County.
By WLOX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - A father is accused of killing his estranged wife, their son and the son’s ex-wife before turning the gun himself, authorities said Friday.

The alleged murder-suicide happened Thursday between 7:30 and 8 p.m. local time at a home in the Latimer community, WLOX reported.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said deputies responded to a 911 call after receiving a report of a shooting. When the deputy arrived, he heard a single gunshot from the house, Ezell said.

That final shot is believed to have been the one fired by 64-year-old Thomas Griswold that ended his life.

Investigators said they believe he shot his estranged wife 64-year-old Veronica Griswold, their 36-year-old son Bjorn Griswold, and Bjorn’s ex-wife Jillian Pavolini, 39.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Anthony Emro.
Shooting death in Burkburnett attributed to prank gone wrong
A fleet of semis is causing a handful problems with no end in sight
River Road residents annoyed with truck traffic
This damage to the overpass shut down northbound Central Freeway.
Northbound Central Freeway bridge repairs begin
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith gets 10-year Oscars ban for Chris Rock slap
The nation's largest retailer has launched a training program that gives employees who work in...
Walmart offering new truck drivers up to $110K starting pay

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in...
The AP Interview: Zelenskyy seeks peace despite atrocities
A 10-year-old is credited with saving his family from a fire.
10-year-old boy called a hero after saving family from burning home
Josefa Blandon, 82, was hit by a marked Merced Police squad car driven by a five-year veteran...
Grandmother struck, killed by police patrol car
A woman walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday,...
GRAPHIC: More flee as Ukraine warns of stepped-up Russian attacks
Josefa Blandon, 82, was hit by a marked Merced Police squad car driven by a five-year veteran...
Grandmother struck, killed by police patrol car