More charges filed on suspect for several apartment fires, burglaries

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man suspected of burglarizing four apartments and setting them on fire afterward is now facing new charges.

31-year-old David Wayne Cannon was originally charged with two counts of burglary of a habitation. Wichita Falls police said one of those charges was enhanced to a first-degree felony since he set fire to the apartment afterward.

Cannon is now facing four additional burglary of a habitation charges, with two of them being enhanced to first-degree felonies.

Of the four new charges, WFPD officials said the charges involving the fires happened in September and November of 2021 at the Waterford Glen Apartments and the Arbor Creek Apartments. The other two burglaries happened in December of 2021 at the Mustang Village Apartments and the Waterford Glen Apartments.

Cannon was arrested Wednesday on two unrelated charges, and WFPD said he then confessed to committing the burglaries and setting the apartments on fire. Police said Cannon became a person of interest after he allegedly pawned items that fit the description of property stolen during the burglaries.

A search warrant was also executed at Cannon’s home, where detectives reportedly found more property that was stolen from the apartments.

His total bond now sits just over $900,000.

