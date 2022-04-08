Northbound Central Freeway bridge repairs begin

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Repairs are underway after TxDOT officials signed an emergency contract to fix the northbound Central Freeway bridge near 6th Street.

The bridge was damaged in March when a semi reportedly lost a windmill turbine it was carrying, leaving holes in the freeway.

TxDOT officials said they expect repairs to take three weeks. Crews will be working 6-7 days a week during daylight hours, and the lane, interchange ramps and on-ramp closures will remain until repairs are finished.

Contractors could increase the construction duration if more damage is found or weather conditions worsen. The emergency contract reportedly cost around $307,000.

TxDOT officials have detailed lane closures below:

TxDOT officials have detailed lane closures. (TxDOT)

