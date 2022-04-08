Email City Guide
Northside ISD students create Talking Dead Living History Museum

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT
WILBARGER COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - The Talking Dead Living History Museum was a project assigned to an entire middle school. Karla Arrufat is a Northside ISD English teacher and the one behind the Living History Museum.

Arrufat’s goal was to make writing a research paper a bit more exciting for her students. Each student did research on a historical figure of their choice and then turned it from a 3rd person research paper to a 1st person monologue.

Arrufat explained that this project helped the students in many ways.

“We worked on our constructive criticism, our social, emotional skills and then we worked on presentation skills as part of that project as well,” Arrufat said.

Every student had the chance to pick someone who has passed away if they could prove to Arrufat that they made an impact on the world.

“One named Tupac. He was the first one that I’ve ever let do Tupac but he was able to prove that he changed the game of the rap aesthetic, I mean he used really great words on that,” Arrufat said.

Every historical figure will come to life and give a short monologue based on their research papers. To hear the monologue, all you have to do is press the button.

Molly Lemon, a parent, acknowledged how hard the students and teachers worked to make this living museum come to life.

“I thought the kids did an awesome job. It’s obvious that the kids and the teachers worked together really hard to do the research but also to present the presentations. These kids you can tell just put lots and lots of hours into this project,” Lemon said.

This project was assigned to the entire middle school, which includes 6th, 7th and 8th grade students.

