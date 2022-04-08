Player Profile - Ty Cunningham

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Iowa Park pitcher Ty Cunningham has been a big part of the Hawks’ success this season.

“I like how you can control the game,” Cunningham said. “It starts when you throw. I like to be in control.”

He’s the type of pitcher head coach Heath Taylor said he can put his faith in.

“He’s going to stay in the zone and let our defense work,” Taylor said. “We have a good defense behind him when he’s on the mound.”

Cunningham has a 1.20 ERA and knows how to command the strike zone. With 55 strikeouts so far on the season, he is among some of the top pitchers leading the state in strikeouts.

“I feel like I’ve improved on consistency,” Cunningham said. “Throwing strikes. Controlling the game the speed I want it to go.”

As he evolves as a pitcher, one thing Cunningham and Taylor have noticed is the improvement in his velocity. Taylor said this is credit to Cunningham’s time as the Hawks’ quarterback last season.

“It’s loosened his arm up a little bit,” Taylor said. “He’s topped up at 87 this year. He’s got a good fastball because he can command it on either side of the plate and a good breaking ball that he’s started figuring out too.”

For Cunningham, he’s focused on continuing to improve in every aspect of his game so he can be at his best when it matters the most in the postseason.

“We’re going to get his best effort regardless if we get his best stuff or not,” Taylor said. “All he can do is what he’s been doing. We don’t ask for anything more.”

“I think we have a chance this year,” Cunningham said. “We grow as a team. We work together. Each game gets better and better.”

