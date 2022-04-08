River Road residents annoyed with truck traffic

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For weeks, complaints from residents on River Road have piled up after a fleet of semi-trucks came in to haul river sand for the new high schools in Wichita Falls.

Initially, the complaints were because existing potholes on the road were getting worse from all the weight of the trucks, but now, folks are up in arms about the trucks speeding and disturbing the peace in what has now seemingly become a battle between residents and the drivers.

“Everything’s changed. It’s just constant noise,” resident Bobby Brown said.

And noise isn’t the only problem.

“With as fast as they’re going, if someone pulls out, there could easily be a problem,” resident Patricia Allen said.

On Monday, Wichita County Commissioner Mickey Fincannon said he had already received over 100 calls about the trucks. While he asked for more law enforcement in the area because of the speeding, there’s not much resolution to keeping the peace.

“I can’t control how the citizens act toward the drivers, and I can’t control how the drivers act toward the citizens,” Fincannon said.

Darrell Bruce, who has lived in the area his entire life, believes drivers are now antagonizing the situation with all the complaints.

“They wave at us and sometimes give us the middle finger,” Bruce said. “They know we don’t like them speeding, so they’ll give it a good shot through here.”

With hauls slated for a few more weeks, the battle between residents and truckers will continue.

“We’ve never had a problem this bad. It’s been a day-to-day onslaught,” Bruce said.

