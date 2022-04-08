Strong winds remain in the forecast

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we will have a high of 69 with sunny skies. This wind will be out of the northwest at 20 to 30 mph. Wind gusts on Friday could reach as high as 35 mph.

Saturday, south winds return to the forecast allowing temps to rise into the mid-80s. Saturday, the wind will be strong out of the south at 20 to 30 mph. Wind gusts on Saturday could reach as high as 40 mph.

Sunday, we will have extreme fire danger conditions present. South winds will be at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 being possible. Sunday, we will have a high of 91 with partly cloudy skies.

Monday, we will have a high of 75 with sunny skies. Tuesday, temps will climb into the low-90s for the high with strong winds out of the south at 20 mph.

