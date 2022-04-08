Email City Guide
Wichita County provides COVID update for week of April 8

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Seven new COVID cases were reported in Wichita County for the week of April 8, according to the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District.

The health district also reported nine new recoveries.

Health officials report three Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized.

FROM THE WICHITA FALLS - WICHITA COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH DISTRICT

For the week ending April 8, 2022 the Health District is reporting 7 new cases, 0 deaths, 3 hospitalizations and 9 recoveries.

There are 2 (29%) new cases who are up to date on their vaccinations. There are 5 (71%) new cases who are not up to date on their vaccinations.

There is 1 new re-infection case who is not up to date on their vaccinations.

Of the 3 individuals hospitalized today, 1 is a vaccine breakthrough case. The 1 has completed their primary series, but is not up to date.

Of the 3 individuals hospitalized today, 0 are a re-infection.

Positivity Rate = 1.6%

Total Hospitalizations = 3

  • Stable - 2
  • Critical - 1

0-5

  • No hospitalizations

6-10

  • No hospitalizations

11-19

  • No hospitalizations

20 - 29

  • No hospitalizations

30 - 39

  • Critical - 1

40 - 49

  • No hospitalizations

50 - 59

  • No hospitalizations

60 - 69

  • Stable - 1

70 - 79

  • Stable - 1

80+

  • No hospitalizations

