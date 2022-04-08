Wichita County provides COVID update for week of April 8
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Seven new COVID cases were reported in Wichita County for the week of April 8, according to the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District.
The health district also reported nine new recoveries.
Health officials report three Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized.
FROM THE WICHITA FALLS - WICHITA COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH DISTRICT
For the week ending April 8, 2022 the Health District is reporting 7 new cases, 0 deaths, 3 hospitalizations and 9 recoveries.
There are 2 (29%) new cases who are up to date on their vaccinations. There are 5 (71%) new cases who are not up to date on their vaccinations.
There is 1 new re-infection case who is not up to date on their vaccinations.
Of the 3 individuals hospitalized today, 1 is a vaccine breakthrough case. The 1 has completed their primary series, but is not up to date.
Of the 3 individuals hospitalized today, 0 are a re-infection.
Positivity Rate = 1.6%
Total Hospitalizations = 3
- Stable - 2
- Critical - 1
0-5
- No hospitalizations
6-10
- No hospitalizations
11-19
- No hospitalizations
20 - 29
- No hospitalizations
30 - 39
- Critical - 1
40 - 49
- No hospitalizations
50 - 59
- No hospitalizations
60 - 69
- Stable - 1
70 - 79
- Stable - 1
80+
- No hospitalizations
Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.