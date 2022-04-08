Email City Guide
Wind damages Beacon Lighthouse for the Blind

By Priscilla Meza
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Beacon Lighthouse for the Blind employees thought the structure where they ate lunch and hosted events would be safe in the high winds, especially because it was bolted into the concrete foundation. But instead, high winds blew the entire thing through the nonprofit’s fence and into the parking lot Thursday afternoon.

Claire Walker, the administrative assistant at Beacon Lighthouse for the Blind, said she isn’t sure when, or even if, they’ll be able to repair the damage.

“We try to make our building look nice and our production look nice and be an integral part of Wichita Falls and this is the sort of thing we can’t just easily replace,” Walker said. “As a nonprofit, we don’t have a lot of extra cash just lying around so this is something we will have to work to rectify and get replaced.”

Luckily, the structure was blown into the parking lot after all staff left.

“We were lucky it happened about 15 minutes after the end of the day. Had people been here or there had been cars on the parking lot, it would’ve been a lot worse. It would’ve crunched cars or possibly hurt someone waiting out here,” Walker said.

The Beacon Lighthouse for the Blind is a nonprofit agency that hires the visually impaired to manufacture cleaning products.

If you’d like to help, you can contact them at (940) 767-0888 or you can message them on Facebook by clicking here.

