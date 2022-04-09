Email City Guide
8 WFISD students qualify for Region 9 Visual Arts Scholastic Event

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Eight Rider and Wichita Falls High School students’ art pieces were state qualifiers for the Region 9 Visual Arts Scholastic Event (VASE).

Entries from Wichita Falls High School’s Amy Sanchez and Ainsley Gardner and Rider High School’s Regan Deason, Jolie Felix, Ciera George, Hayden Nguyen, Rubey Spear and Emma Wonder all qualified.

VASE is the largest event of the year for high school art students, and it honors exemplary student artwork.

The WFHS students work under the direction of art teacher Chris Mayfield, while Rider students work under the direction of art teacher Vicki Harding.

