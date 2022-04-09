Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Baby formula shortage worsens, may take weeks to improve

A recent review of supplies at 11,000 stores indicates that nearly 30% of popular baby formula...
A recent review of supplies at 11,000 stores indicates that nearly 30% of popular baby formula brands may be sold out.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A baby formula shortage in many parts of the United States is forcing retailers to ration their supplies.

Walgreens is limiting shoppers to three infant and toddler formula products per transaction.

A recent review of supplies at 11,000 stores indicates that nearly 30% of popular baby formula brands may be sold out.

Cities like San Antonio and Minneapolis are reporting out-of-stock rates for certain formulas even higher than that, well above 50%.

Part of the problem stems from an Abbott Nutrition recall in mid-February for select lots of Similac and other formulas made in Sturgis, Michigan.

Manufacturers are ramping up production to make up the difference, but they admit it may take weeks for them to catch up.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fleet of semis is causing a handful problems with no end in sight
River Road residents annoyed with truck traffic
This damage to the overpass shut down northbound Central Freeway.
Northbound Central Freeway bridge repairs begin
Jacob Anthony Emro.
Shooting death in Burkburnett attributed to prank gone wrong
Beacon Lighthouse for the Blind employees thought the structure where they ate lunch and hosted...
Wind damages Beacon Lighthouse for the Blind
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Wichita County provides COVID update for week of April 8

Latest News

In this photo taken on March 17, 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, poses with Col....
US doubts new Russian war chief can end Moscow’s floundering
Man who saved dog from raging L.A. River describes harrowing feat.
WATCH: Man pulled from raging river after attempted rescue of dog caught in current
Man who saved dog from raging L.A. River describes harrowing feat.
VIDEO: Man pulled from raging river after attempted rescue of dog caught in current
Life is less "complicated" for Avril Lavigne as she announces her engagement to Mod Sun.
Singer Avril Lavigne tweets pic of engagement to Mod Sun
Ukrainian soldiers walk next to destroyed Russians armored vehicles in Bucha, Ukraine,...
GRAPHIC: Ukraine digs in to fight Russia’s looming eastern offensive