Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Rider students raising money for Payday for Pets service project

The contributions benefit the Humane Society of Wichita County and the P.E.T.S. organization.
The contributions benefit the Humane Society of Wichita County and the P.E.T.S. organization.(WFISD)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Rider High School Payday for Pets service project is happening on Saturday.

Students will be in front of Rider High School by the front entrance on Cypress Road waiting for people to drive through and drop off any cash or check donations.

The contributions will benefit the Humane Society of Wichita County and the P.E.T.S. organization. Since 2004, they have raised over $209,000 to promote animal welfare in the community.

Last year, they collected a record $19,353. They are hoping to pass that $20,000 mark this Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Anthony Emro.
Shooting death in Burkburnett attributed to prank gone wrong
A fleet of semis is causing a handful problems with no end in sight
River Road residents annoyed with truck traffic
This damage to the overpass shut down northbound Central Freeway.
Northbound Central Freeway bridge repairs begin
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith gets 10-year Oscars ban for Chris Rock slap
The nation's largest retailer has launched a training program that gives employees who work in...
Walmart offering new truck drivers up to $110K starting pay

Latest News

Pictured left to right: Wichita Falls High School VASE state qualifier Amy Sanchez with her...
8 WFISD students qualify for Region 9 Visual Arts Scholastic Event
It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.
Sadie is looking for her forever home
Beacon Lighthouse for the Blind employees thought the structure where they ate lunch and hosted...
Wind damages Beacon Lighthouse for the Blind
A fleet of semis is causing a handful problems with no end in sight
River Road residents annoyed with truck traffic