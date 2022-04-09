Rider students raising money for Payday for Pets service project

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Rider High School Payday for Pets service project is happening on Saturday.

Students will be in front of Rider High School by the front entrance on Cypress Road waiting for people to drive through and drop off any cash or check donations.

The contributions will benefit the Humane Society of Wichita County and the P.E.T.S. organization. Since 2004, they have raised over $209,000 to promote animal welfare in the community.

Last year, they collected a record $19,353. They are hoping to pass that $20,000 mark this Saturday.

