Sadie is looking for her forever home

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.

Kimber Hopkins with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Alyssa Osterdock in the studio to talk about a dog named Sadie.

Sadie is three and a half years old and is sweet and strong.

There is a $140 adoption fee for dogs, which covers multiple medical procedures and gives your future furball a microchip in case they ever get lost.

For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

