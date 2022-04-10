UPDATE: Crews contain fire near Electra

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A grass fire that started at around 3:30 pm on Saturday burned 650 acres of land in Wichita County, near Electra and Iowa park.

Texas A&M Forest Service said the fire was contained entirely at around 9:20 p.m. This fire caused no road closures. Local fire departments and federal and state resources, including aircrafts dropping water and retardant, arrived to help put the fire out. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Angel Lopez Portillo of Texas A&M Forest Service, who was on the scen,e said people should be prepared for evacuation as a precaution.

“To make sure that we have a plan in case an evacuation arises. We want to make sure we have everything lined up. Important documents on the ready, set, go, and cattle if they have cattle. Any animals have a plan for them along with an evacuation route if the need arises,” Portillo said.

Portillo also advises people to avoid doing any activity that may cause a spark. So, make sure there aren’t any dragging chains or trailers on your car, and it’s essential to dispose of things like cigarettes properly. The combination of high winds, high temperature, and low humidity can turn a tiny spark into a big fire.

