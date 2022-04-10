WFISD releases joint statement on superintendent Michael Kuhrt

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Sunday evening, the Wichita Falls Independent School District (WFISD) released a statement regarding former Superintendent Michael Kuhrt’s resignation.

Read statement below:

WICHITA FALLS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT JOINT STATEMENT OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES AND MICHAEL S. KUHRT

After eight (8) years in the District and seven (7) years as Superintendent, Michael Kuhrt has announced his Resignation as Superintendent of Schools for the Wichita Falls Independent School District. An Agreement has been reached which allows Mr. Kuhrt the ability to resign and pursue other interests, and permits the Board to pursue hiring another Superintendent. The Board and Mr. Kuhrt have entered into the Agreement believing it is in their respective best interests and in the best interests of the District. On behalf of the entire District, the Board of Trustees expresses its sincere appreciation to Mr. Kuhrt for his leadership in getting several crucial bonds passed and construction underway, and for the many other achievements and accomplishments of the entire District team during Kuhrt’s tenure as Superintendent. Mr. Kuhrt thanks the present and past Boards of Trustees for providing him with the opportunity to serve in the Wichita Falls Independent School District. A school district is measured by the commitment of the Board, staff and community to its children and their achievement. This District is indeed so committed. Mr. Kuhrt would like to express his heartfelt appreciation to the staff and community for their support of the District’s programs and services during his term as Superintendent, and throughout his years of service in the community and District. Success requires hard work, dedication, leadership and vision. The Board and Mr. Kuhrt wish to acknowledge and recognize the teachers, principals, administrators, staff, students, parents and patrons who have all contributed to the District’s success. The Board extends its best wishes to Mr. Kuhrt in his future endeavors. On its part, the Board will begin its search for a new Superintendent in order to not disrupt the District’s operations.

