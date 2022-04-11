Email City Guide
Altus PD asks public for help in weekend hit and run

On Saturday night, officials say a silver or gray Ford pickup was seen leaving an incident in...
On Saturday night, officials say a silver or gray Ford pickup was seen leaving an incident in the 1100 block of North Spurgeon around 10:30 p.m.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Altus Police Department is searching for a vehicle involved in a hit and run over the weekend.

On Saturday night, officials say a silver or gray Ford pickup was seen leaving an incident in the 1100 block of North Spurgeon around 10:30 p.m.

Authorities say two people were injured after being hit by a vehicle. One, a 20 year old male, suffered lacerations and internal injuries and was transported to Comanche County Memorial Hospital. The second victim was a 29 year old man who was treated and released from Jackson County Memorial Hospital.

Police say the two men were walking north and surveillance video showed the truck leaving the scene and traveling north.

They have no other information on the truck but are asking the public to contact them if they have any information about the incident.

You can contact the Altus Police Department at 580-482-4121 or the Altus/Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 580-482-8477.

