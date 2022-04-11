Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued in Maryland for missing 12-year-old

An Amber Alert was issued for Maxx Geiger, 12, in Maryland. The suspect is 35-year-old...
An Amber Alert was issued for Maxx Geiger, 12, in Maryland. The suspect is 35-year-old Christopher Geiger.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - State police in Maryland issued an Amber Alert on Monday for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Maxx Geiger has been missing since April 8. He is described as a 5-foot-3 white male, 120 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

He and the suspect, 35-year-old Christopher Geiger, were last seen in Hampstead, Carroll County, Maryland.

Christopher Geiger is described as a 6-foot-tall white male, 230 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes.

The child may also be in the Westminster area of Carroll County. They are believed to be traveling in a black 2021 Jeep Wrangler with Maryland plate DV15797.

Anyone with information can contact the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack at 410-386-3001 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Superintendent Michael Kuhrt is set to be paid his full salary through his official resignation...
WFISD resignation agreement reveals new details on Kuhrt’s departure
WFFD fighting fire at Sheppard Access, Old Iowa Park roads
WFFD fight fire at Freddy’s Casa Manana
Kuhrt resigned on Monday.
WFISD releases joint statement on Superintendent Michael Kuhrt
Can you identify this suspect?
Wichita Falls police need help identifying copper wire thief
Wichita Falls police have little information on this crime and could use the community’s help...
WF police investigating after shots fired at home

Latest News

Actor Johnny Depp, center left, leaves the Fairfax County courthouse after a jury selection day...
Jury to hear opening statements in Johnny Depp libel case
Ukrainian tanks move in a street in Irpin, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 11,...
GRAPHIC: Mayor: More than 10,000 civilians dead in Ukraine port city
Police believe at least five shooters were involved in the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento...
Shooting challenges downtown Sacramento’s rebuilding efforts
President Joe Biden heads back to Iowa for the first time as president on Tuesday facing yet...
Iowa rejected Biden, but president back to sell rural plan
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Ex-officer convicted of storming Capitol to disrupt Congress