WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Cunningham Elementary raised $6,000 in their most recent book fair.

Alec Riding-In, Cunningham Elementary aide, was the mastermind behind this successful event.

Riding-in said he loves seeing the kids come in, make their wish lists and shop. The most popular book was Miles Morales: Shock Waves.

