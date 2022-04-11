Early Week Storm System

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A strong storm system will impact the area on early this week but any rain chances with it will likely remain little to none over us. Monday will feature slightly cooler weather with afternoon highs only near 80. Strong south winds increase on Tuesday with an increase in relative humidity levels. A dry line will form across the area, separating very dry air to the west from humid air to the east. There will be a strong cap in place so widespread storms are not expected. There may be something very isolated across our far eastern counties. A cold front arrives Tuesday night with cooler weather for Wednesday.

