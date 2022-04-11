Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Florida man had live gator, guns and drugs in his truck, sheriff’s office says

Michael Marolla was arrested by Collier County, Florida deputies on Friday.
Michael Marolla was arrested by Collier County, Florida deputies on Friday.(Source: Collier County Jail/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man who they said had an interesting assortment of illegal items in his truck - guns, drugs and a live alligator.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, deputies recognized the driver, Michael Marolla, from “previous encounters” as having a suspended license.

Deputies said when they pulled Marolla over Friday, they found drugs and two firearms inside the truck. Then, in the bed of the pickup, they found an open plastic tub with a baby alligator in it.

The sheriff’s office notified Florida’s Fish and wildlife Conservation Commission about the gator.

Marolla was charged with drug possession and carrying concealed firearms. He was released on bond Saturday and is set to appear in court on May 2.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Superintendent Michael Kuhrt.
WFISD releases joint statement on superintendent Michael Kuhrt
A fleet of semis is causing a handful problems with no end in sight
River Road residents annoyed with truck traffic
Jacob Anthony Emro.
Shooting death in Burkburnett attributed to prank gone wrong
This damage to the overpass shut down northbound Central Freeway.
Northbound Central Freeway bridge repairs begin
The contributions benefit the Humane Society of Wichita County and the P.E.T.S. organization.
Rider students raising money for Payday for Pets service project

Latest News

Bibi’s big bundle of joy is expected to arrive late summer 2022.
Fiona the hippo is going to be a (very) big sister
Fiona's mother Bibi is expecting a newborn calf this summer.
Fiona the hippo is expected to become a big sister
People settle in a basement of an apartment building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 10, 2022.
Russia hits Ukraine’s air defenses before eastern push
Semion Mogilevich is facing numerous charges for crimes the FBI says he committed between 1993...
FBI offers $5 million reward for info about ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive