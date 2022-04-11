Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Officers who pushed Floyd protester cleared by arbitrator

Martin Gugino, 75, was shoved by Officers Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski in downtown...
Martin Gugino, 75, was shoved by Officers Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski in downtown Buffalo, New York, as crowd control officers in riot gear cleared demonstrators during racial injustice protests in June 2020 following the murder of George Floyd.(Source: Mike Desmond/WBFO)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - An arbitrator has ruled that two Buffalo police officers didn’t violate the department’s use-of-force guidelines when they pushed a 75-year-old protester to the ground in June 2020 during racial injustice protests following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The episode drew national attention when a news crew captured video of Martin Gugino being shoved by officers Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski in downtown Buffalo, as crowd control officers in riot gear cleared demonstrators for an 8 p.m. curfew.

Gugino, pushed backward, started bleeding after hitting his head on the pavement and spent about a month in the hospital with a fractured skull and brain injury.

In a decision Friday, arbitrator Jeffrey Selchick wrote, “Upon review, there is no evidence to sustain any claim that Respondents (police officers) had any other viable options other than to move Gugino out of the way of their forward movement.”

The level of force used by the officers was justified because Gugino refused to comply with orders to leave the scene and was acting erratically, and walked directly in front of McCabe, according to Selchick.

“The use of force employed by Respondents reflected no intent on their part to do more than to move Gugino away from them,” he wrote.

McCabe and Torgalski were suspended without pay and arrested within days of the incident, but last year a grand jury declined to indict them and charges were dropped.

An attorney for Gugino, who has sued the city, told the Buffalo News that the ruling has no bearing on the lawsuit.

“We are not aware of any case where this arbitrator has ruled against on-duty police officers, so his ruling here on behalf of the police was not only expected by us, but was certainly expected by the union and city who selected and paid him,” Melissa Wischerath told the newspaper.

Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said in a statement he will reinstate the two officers to duty on Monday, the newspaper reported.

Email messages seeking comment were left Sunday with an attorney representing the city, which argued for the disciplinary charges, and with the Buffalo police union.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Superintendent Michael Kuhrt.
WFISD releases joint statement on superintendent Michael Kuhrt
A fleet of semis is causing a handful problems with no end in sight
River Road residents annoyed with truck traffic
Jacob Anthony Emro.
Shooting death in Burkburnett attributed to prank gone wrong
This damage to the overpass shut down northbound Central Freeway.
Northbound Central Freeway bridge repairs begin
The contributions benefit the Humane Society of Wichita County and the P.E.T.S. organization.
Rider students raising money for Payday for Pets service project

Latest News

Bibi’s big bundle of joy is expected to arrive late summer 2022.
Fiona the hippo is going to be a (very) big sister
Fiona's mother Bibi is expecting a newborn calf this summer.
Fiona the hippo is expected to become a big sister
Michael Marolla was arrested by Collier County, Florida deputies on Friday.
Florida man had live gator, guns and drugs in his truck, sheriff’s office says
People settle in a basement of an apartment building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 10, 2022.
Russia hits Ukraine’s air defenses before eastern push
Semion Mogilevich is facing numerous charges for crimes the FBI says he committed between 1993...
FBI offers $5 million reward for info about ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive