Storm chances return Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we will have a high of 79 with partly cloudy skies. A cold front will move through the area Monday morning causing winds to become northerly. The wind will be strong out of the north at 15 to 25 mph.

Monday night, we will have a low of 60 with mostly clear skies.

Tuesday, storm chances are in the forecast. We may see an isolated severe thunderstorm or two, however, overall storm coverage is low.

The biggest severe weather threat will be strong winds and large hail. An isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out. However, conditions are not very favorable for tornadoes.

