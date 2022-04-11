TBI adjusts hours to combat critical blood shortage

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Blood Institute is adjusting their hours due to a critical blood shortage.

“All indicators are pointing us in a dangerous direction,” Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Texas Blood Institute, said. “Over the last several weeks donation numbers have dipped, which have left us struggling to keep stock levels necessary to protect our community. We need donors to respond immediately to help friends and neighbors using blood.”

They’ll now be open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Nationally, we’ve not faced an ongoing blood shortage like this before,” Armitage said. “The pandemic created this crisis, and we are still caught with its damaging hangover effects. While the challenge is immense, so is the support of our donors, blood drive sponsors and partners. Together, we must and will find a way.”

TBI officials said blood donations typically take about an hour, and one donation saves up to three lives. To schedule an appointment, click here.

