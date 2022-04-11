Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Toddler dies after going down waterfall in North Carolina

By Anisa Snipes, Alvieann Chandler and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A 3-year-old child has died after falling down a waterfall Sunday evening, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they received reports at 5:50 p.m. that the child, who was visiting Whitewater Falls with her family, had been swept away in the water at the top of the falls and had been carried by the current.

Emergency responders from Jackson, Transylvania, Haywood, Henderson,and Oconee counties were dispatched to the falls to rescue the child, WHNS reported.

Just before nightfall, the 3-year-old little girl was found dead and entrapped in an area of the waterfall. Her body was recovered around 1 a.m. Monday.

The child has been identified as Nevaeh Jade Newswanger, 3, of Pennsylvania. Her family had been living in Oconee County while working in the area.

“First and foremost our prayers are with the Newswanger family as they grieve the loss of this precious young child,” said Jackson County Sheriff Chip Hall. “With the onset of spring weather, we need to be reminded of the dangers associated with many scenic areas of the region such as waterfalls.”

Hall reminded people to view the falls from a safe distance from a designated viewing area, following safety precautions.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Superintendent Michael Kuhrt.
WFISD releases joint statement on superintendent Michael Kuhrt
A fleet of semis is causing a handful problems with no end in sight
River Road residents annoyed with truck traffic
Jacob Anthony Emro.
Shooting death in Burkburnett attributed to prank gone wrong
This damage to the overpass shut down northbound Central Freeway.
Northbound Central Freeway bridge repairs begin
The contributions benefit the Humane Society of Wichita County and the P.E.T.S. organization.
Rider students raising money for Payday for Pets service project

Latest News

Bibi’s big bundle of joy is expected to arrive late summer 2022.
Fiona the hippo is going to be a (very) big sister
Fiona's mother Bibi is expecting a newborn calf this summer.
Fiona the hippo is expected to become a big sister
Michael Marolla was arrested by Collier County, Florida deputies on Friday.
Florida man had live gator, guns and drugs in his truck, sheriff’s office says
People settle in a basement of an apartment building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 10, 2022.
Russia hits Ukraine’s air defenses before eastern push
Semion Mogilevich is facing numerous charges for crimes the FBI says he committed between 1993...
FBI offers $5 million reward for info about ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive