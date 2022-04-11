Email City Guide
WF police investigating after shots fired at home

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in an investigation involving shots fired at a home.

The crime happened on March 31 around 9 p.m. in the 800 block of Gilbert Avenue. Unknown suspects reportedly fired several shots at a home and then fled the scene. Crime Stoppers officials said no suspects nor vehicles were seen leaving the area.

If you have any information on this crime, WFPD is encouraging citizens to report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. Long-distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here, or call the WFPD non-emergency number at (940) 720-5000.

As always with Crime Stoppers, you never have to leave your name, and you could earn a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest and board approval.

