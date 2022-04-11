Email City Guide
WFFD fight fire at Freddy’s Casa Manana

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department is on scene at a fire near the intersection of Sheppard Access and Old Iowa Park roads.

Firefighters on scene said the affected building was the old Freddy’s Casa Manana and it was abandoned.

No injuries were reported. WFFD officials report the building is a total loss.

The fire remains under investigation.

