Wichita Co. Courthouse construction encounters “surprises”

More money has been spent to fix these surprises but they remain within the original budget.
By Tanner Deleon
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A lot of surprises, those are the words Wichita County Commissioner Mark Beauchamp used when describing how the construction has been going at the Wichita County Courthouse.

They expected the project to take around two years to complete. What they didn’t expect was the hidden challenges the 100-year-old building has presented.

Because of the surprises within the building, they have had to spend more money to demolish areas, and then make the areas structurally sound for the upgrades. However, they are still within their budget of $4 million as of right now.

“It was about a $4 million original budget,” Beauchamp said. “We are still within that $4 million. We have added some additional scope to that $4 million project, but we are still within contingencies at the moment.”

An example of a surprise they found is what they call an archaeological dig. When they were excavating for the new elevator shaft, they found five different foundations that were not noted on any of their plans.

“When you’re dealing with a 100-year-old building that has been added onto four or five different times in its 100-year history, you find a lot of unexpected things,” Beauchamp said.

Even with the surprises, the construction is still on track to finish when originally expected, which is in about 18 months.

