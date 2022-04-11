Wichita Falls Municipal Judge Larry Gillen to retire

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Municipal Court Judge Larry Gillen is set to retire later this year.

Judge Gillen has been on the Municipal Court bench since 1985, and City of Wichita Falls officials said his service to the city judicial system is unmatched.

City officials estimate Judge Gillen has presided over more than 173,000 proceedings in his 37 years on the bench. He was hired in 1984 as an assistant city attorney and was appointed Municipal Judge less than a year later.

Judge Gillen’s final day as Wichita Falls Municipal Judge will be on July 29, 2022.

