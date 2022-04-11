Wichita Falls police need help identifying copper wire thief

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspected copper wire thief.

Police provided video of the suspect in a post on their Facebook page.

If you have any information, call Detective Duncan-Ferguson at (940) 761-7762. When calling, please reference case #22-040549.

You can also report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. Long-distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here, or call the WFPD non-emergency number at (940) 720-5000.

As always with Crime Stoppers, you never have to leave your name, and you could earn a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest and board approval.

