WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The city of Wichita Falls is hosting a three-day hiring event this week.

It started Tuesday, but you still have two more days to attend if you are interested. The hiring event will be from 10 a.m. to noon again on Wednesday and Thursday.

The event is happening at Workforce Solutions on Old Jacksboro Highway.

