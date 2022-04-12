City of Wichita Falls makes progress on selling abandoned properties

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - What happens to properties that get abandoned? They end up in the hands of the city and taxpayers foot the bill to keep those properties maintained.

Wichita Falls officials have been fighting to improve this issue for years. While they’ve made significant progress, there is still a long way to go.

Thousands of taxpayer dollars are used each and every year to help maintain properties, but city officials are working hard to sell these properties to help taxpayers along with Wichita Falls.

“It is an expensive process because the maintenance is expensive,” Chris Horgen, City of Wichita Falls Public Information Officer, said.

The City of Wichita Falls is ready to sell six more properties, adding to the 14 they were able to sell last week.

“As the city, if we can get the properties sold to someone who is either going to fix the house or fix the structure that’s on it or tear it down and replace it with something better, then that is as good as a win in making money on the project,” Horgen said. “We have turned around and got it back on the tax rolls and it serves the community.”

Abandoned properties can go years without being sold, putting a tight rope around the wallet of taxpayers and the city. When the city is finally able to sell, they don’t make any money.

“The city does not profit,” Horgen said. “The city is not making money on these sales. It is not a revenue generator. It is to get it off the books, get the back taxes off and to stop having to maintain them because we become the trustee. It is to get them in the hands of people who are going to develop them and maybe make something good out of them.”

Two years ago, the city had 600 to 700 properties they were trying to sell. Now, there are less than 50. Officials hope this trend continues.

Several buyers have purchased property and had it turned into a revenue generator for the city. If that brings in more people and more money, then it is a win-win situation.

