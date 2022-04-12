Email City Guide
Kids learn science in “This Program is Gross” class

Interactive, educational program for kids
By Priscilla Meza
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - When you think of library books and quiet spaces, what probably come to mind is the Wichita Falls Public Library. They offered more than that during the “This Program is Gross” class on April 11.

The librarian who organized the program taught kids and parents that science isn’t always clean. “This Program is Gross” is one of the many educational programs the library puts on for kids.

Monday was all about science and the kids in the class got to dissect owl pellets, make snot slime and eat insects, all while learning about the science behind every activity. Samantha Edmiston, a parent, believed the hour of icky fun really made the learning stick.

“They’re having fun, they get to make a mess, they’re not in school,” Edmiston said. “They just got out of school and instead of coming home to do homework, they’re doing this fun experiment and I feel like they’re actually learning more here than they are in the classroom.”

Every activity had a lesson behind it. Making “snot slime” taught kids about chemical reactions, while chowing down on bugs taught kids how culinary insects are actually considered healthy foods in other countries.

You can learn more about upcoming educational kids programs by clicking here.

