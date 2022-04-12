Email City Guide
Murder suspect indicted after ex-wife’s death

Bruce Allen Hanson.
Bruce Allen Hanson.(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita County grand jury has indicted a man in connection to the death of his ex-wife.

READ: Vickie Hanson’s family speaks following murder arrest

According to police, they were called to a home on Geronimo Drive on October 14, 2021. There, Bruce Allen Hanson said Vickie Hanson was found dead in their master bedroom.

Bruce allegedly told police Vickie had committed suicide following the two drinking to celebrate his birthday.

After an investigation, Bruce was arrested and charged with murder on January 25, 2022. His bond was set at $1 million.

Vickie and Bruce were briefly married in the 1980s; she never changed her name following their divorce, and the two lived together off and on over the years.

