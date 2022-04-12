Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Northside ISD announces class of 2022 honor students

Christopher Casarez and Wade Curtis.
Christopher Casarez and Wade Curtis.(Northside ISD)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Northside ISD has named the honor students for its 2022 graduating class.

Christopher Casarez was named Valedictorian, while Wade Curtis was named Salutatorian.

Casarez was a four-sport athlete, playing football, basketball and baseball in addition to running track while at Northside. He was also president of student council and a certified welder, but still found the time to be in a school play.

Curtis also played multiple sports, participating in basketball, golf and tennis. He was also in the honors society, FCCLA, and yearbook.

Everyone here at News Channel 6 congratulates both students on their accomplishments.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Superintendent Michael Kuhrt is set to be paid his full salary through his official resignation...
WFISD resignation agreement reveals new details on Kuhrt’s departure
Kuhrt resigned on Monday.
WFISD releases joint statement on Superintendent Michael Kuhrt
WFFD fighting fire at Sheppard Access, Old Iowa Park roads
WFFD fight fire at Freddy’s Casa Manana
Can you identify this suspect?
Wichita Falls police need help identifying copper wire thief
WC courthouse construction
Wichita Co. Courthouse construction encounters “surprises”

Latest News

Alec Riding-In, Cunningham Elementary aide.
Cunningham Elementary book fair raises $6K
Tina Majdinasab.
Rider student receives IMPACT Scholar award
Crawfish and Cannons at Fort Belknap
Crawfish, Cannons, Live Music, Run, and Family Fun
Students helped clean up the yard of Kell House.
MSU Texas supports community through Maverick’s Day of Service