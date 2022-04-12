Northside ISD announces class of 2022 honor students

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Northside ISD has named the honor students for its 2022 graduating class.

Christopher Casarez was named Valedictorian, while Wade Curtis was named Salutatorian.

Casarez was a four-sport athlete, playing football, basketball and baseball in addition to running track while at Northside. He was also president of student council and a certified welder, but still found the time to be in a school play.

Curtis also played multiple sports, participating in basketball, golf and tennis. He was also in the honors society, FCCLA, and yearbook.

Everyone here at News Channel 6 congratulates both students on their accomplishments.

