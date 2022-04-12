Email City Guide
Storms will develop Tuesday evening

By Garrett James
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, storm chances are in the forecast. We may see an isolated severe thunderstorm or two, however, overall storm coverage is low.

The biggest severe weather threat will be strong winds and large hail. An isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out. Widespread storms are not anticipated. The best storm chances will be in our eastern counties.

Today, we will have a high of 92 with partly cloudy skies. Overnight, we will have a low of 55 with partly cloudy skies.

