Texas Rangers fall in home opener

ARLINGTON, Texas (KAUZ) - A home opener for the Texas Rangers hosting the Colorado Rockies that was a roller-coaster from start to finish.

It didn’t start off the way the team wanted, with Royse City native Taylor Hearn allowing one run in the first inning, but once Hearn started settling in, it was smooth sailing.

“Everything felt good I was kind of expecting myself to be a little more nervous but if felt like a normal game to me,” Hearn said. “Other than that everything was good. I was kind of looking forward to Adolis making that final catch, that would have been sick. I kind of went into damage control to keep the guys off, holding them to one run was good. That’s a really good lineup. My defense made really good plays behind me. Can’t thank those guys enough.”

On the offensive side, it took the fourth and fifth innings for the Rangers to answer and take the lead. The Rockies came back to answer but a solo homer from Calhoun gave us some extra baseball. In the tenth, the Rockies would plate two runs and the Rangers just couldn’t answer back.

But it was a call or overturned call at second that sealed this one.

“I went into the bag, obviously my left foot touched the bag first. Momentum carried me though the top of the bag,” Mitch Garver, Texas Rangers catcher, said. “That’s a baseball play. I’m trying to protect my teammate. I’m trying to extend the inning. If they want to regulate this rule, it’s going to have to be pretty obvious you’re going for damage or you’re going to hurt somebody, which I wasn’t. I was trying to protect my teammate and extend the inning.”

The Rangers lost 4-6 to the Rockies.

“That didn’t determine us losing the game,” Chris Woodward, Texas Rangers manager, said. “We lost that game. We didn’t play well enough, we didn’t make plays at the end, we didn’t make pitches at the end. We had a 3-1 lead in the seventh inning. We lost the game. That’s the most important thing I can say. It’s more of a technicality at the end. I read the rule. It is what it is. There’s not much we can do. You can look at slow-mo and watch it over and over again to see what you want to see to make that call. New York made that call. We have to walk away. Truly frustrating to lose a game like that but there’s nothing we can do about it.”

The Rangers and Rockies finish out the series Tuesday with one of the Rangers favorite Martin Perez, who is back in Rangers uniform for the first time in a very long time.

