TxDOT talks National Work Zone Awareness Week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s National Work Zone Awareness Week and Texas Department of Transportation officials want you to be safe on the road.

TxDOT said the event highlights the dangers of being in a work zone, how many people have died and been injured, and how drivers can better travel through work zones.

“What we tell people is pay attention, put your phones down, pay attention to the flagger, and to the road, traffic control in front of you and be patient as you get through that work zone,” Adèle Lewis, TxDOT public information officer, said.

244 people died in a work zone in the state of Texas in 2021, according to TxDOT. Of those 244, 80% were drivers or passengers of a vehicle, while the other 20% were bicyclists or people who were walking. Three out of all 244 deaths were construction workers.

TxDOT officials also want to remind drivers of the Move Over Slow Down Law, which requires motorists to move out of the lane closest to a TxDOT, police or fire vehicle, ambulance or tow truck when possible or reduce their speed to 20 miles per hour below the posted limit.

If the road does not offer multiple lanes, the driver must slow down. On roadways with posted speed limits of 25 miles per hour or less, drivers must reduce their speed to five miles per hour. TxDOT said violators can be fined up to $2,000.

National Work Zone Awareness Week has happened since 2000.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.