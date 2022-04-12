Ups and Downs in Temperatures

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thunderstorms tonight will mainly stay to our south and east. Otherwise, expect a cool front to deliver breezy/cooler weather by the morning. Temperatures will fall into the 50s but only rebound into the lower 70s with gusty northwesterly winds. We’ll see a little rise on Thursday and Friday before an Easter cool snap pays us a visit this weekend.

