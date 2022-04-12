Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Ups and Downs in Temperatures

By Ken Johnson
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thunderstorms tonight will mainly stay to our south and east. Otherwise, expect a cool front to deliver breezy/cooler weather by the morning. Temperatures will fall into the 50s but only rebound into the lower 70s with gusty northwesterly winds. We’ll see a little rise on Thursday and Friday before an Easter cool snap pays us a visit this weekend.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Superintendent Michael Kuhrt is set to be paid his full salary through his official resignation...
WFISD resignation agreement reveals new details on Kuhrt’s departure
Kuhrt resigned on Monday.
WFISD releases joint statement on Superintendent Michael Kuhrt
WFFD fighting fire at Sheppard Access, Old Iowa Park roads
WFFD fight fire at Freddy’s Casa Manana
Can you identify this suspect?
Wichita Falls police need help identifying copper wire thief
WC courthouse construction
Wichita Co. Courthouse construction encounters “surprises”

Latest News

Breezy and Turning Cooler for Wednesday
Breezy and Turning Cooler for Wednesday
Storms will develop Tuesday evening
weather
Storms will develop Tuesday evening
Storm chances return Tuesday