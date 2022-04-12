WFISD resignation agreement reveals new details on Kuhrt’s departure

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A voluntary resignation agreement released by WFISD Monday sets out the terms of Kuhrt’s departure from the district, including financial compensation and a letter of recommendation from School Board President Mike Rucker.

Kuhrt is on a “board-approved leave of absence,” using a mix of leave, vacation and non-duty days until his official resignation date of June 30. While the contract specifies that Kuhrt will be available to assist the new or acting Superintendent during this time, it also says he was required to return all school district property and remove himself from “google/shared drives” by Sunday evening.

Kuhrt is set to be paid his full salary and benefits pursuant to his contract through his official resignation date of June 30, 2022. His current daily rate of pay is $943.15; that rate is calculated on a 240-day work year, according to documents.

Per usual contract standards, WFISD will also pay Kuhrt over $42,000 for his accumulated unused vacation days, up to a maximum of 45 days; in addition, Kuhrt will receive another $60,000 for two retirement plan contributions and a June 2020 retention bonus, which were also indicated in his 2021 contract. He will also receive $10,000 in deferred compensation if he is still employed by the district on June 10, 2022.

It is unclear if Kuhrt will retain his transportation allowance, which gives him $600 a month for traveling on district business in his personal car, until his official resignation date.

The resignation agreement listed other clauses in addition to the financial agreements. One item specifically stated that Kuhrt could present a diploma to his daughter when she graduates in May 2022. Another said that he would not have to repay the school district for costs associated with his doctoral program, saying that this was in line with district practice and administrative regulations.

A letter of recommendation from Board of Trustees President Mike Rucker was included in the documents. Rucker stated, “Mr. Kuhrt leads by example and believes strongly in preserving the respect and dignity of every individual. I highly recommend Mr. Kuhrt for any position of responsibility.”

Kuhrt resigned as WFISD Superintendent during a special session last Monday, following a Friday meeting that discussed his contract, potential program cuts and the current $6.2 million deficit facing the district. Following Kuhrt’s resignation, Debbie Dipprey was named interim superintendent.

