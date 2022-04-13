Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Amazon warehouse workers suffer serious injuries at twice the rate of others, study finds

Amazon warehouse workers suffered serious injuries at a rate of 6.8 per 100 employees in 2021,...
Amazon warehouse workers suffered serious injuries at a rate of 6.8 per 100 employees in 2021, according to a recent study.(Associated Press)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study suggests that serious injuries at Amazon warehouses in the U.S. were more than double that of non-Amazon warehouses last year.

The Strategic Organizing Center, a coalition of four labor unions, published the report on Tuesday.

The report found that Amazon employed 33% of all U.S warehouse workers in 2021, but it was responsible for 49% of all injuries in the industry.

According to the study, there were 38,334 total recordable injuries at Amazon facilities in 2021.

About 34,000 of those injuries were considered serious, where the workers could no longer perform their jobs or had to miss work.

According to the study, Amazon reported 6.8 serious injuries for every 100 warehouse workers. Other warehouses had 3.5 severe injuries per 100 warehouse workers.

The study used 2021 injury data that Amazon submitted to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Superintendent Michael Kuhrt is set to be paid his full salary through his official resignation...
WFISD resignation agreement reveals new details on Kuhrt’s departure
Kuhrt resigned on Monday.
WFISD releases joint statement on Superintendent Michael Kuhrt
WFFD fighting fire at Sheppard Access, Old Iowa Park roads
WFFD fight fire at Freddy’s Casa Manana
Can you identify this suspect?
Wichita Falls police need help identifying copper wire thief
WC courthouse construction
Wichita Co. Courthouse construction encounters “surprises”

Latest News

Vladimir Putin insisted the invasion was going according to plan despite a major withdrawal and...
Putin vows war will continue as Russian troops mount in east
FILE - In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Airmen and civilians from the 436th Aerial...
Russia has yet to slow a Western arms express into Ukraine
FILE - President Donald Trump holds up papers as he speaks about the coronavirus in the James...
Blame Trump? Jury hears that defense at Capitol riot trial
Speaking at a press briefing ahead of the HBCU Climate Change Conference in New Orleans, the...
WH environmental justice advisors press for Justice40 action
The climate crisis is supercharging rainfall in hurricanes, scientists report
Study: Climate crisis supercharging rainfall in hurricanes