A cold front will cool temps down for Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will have a high of 72 with partly cloudy skies. A cold front will move through causing northwesterly winds. The wind will be strong at 15 to 25 mph with gusts reaching as high as 40 mph.

Wednesday night, we will have a low of 37 with clear skies. Some places may dip down near freezing tonight.

Thursday, we will have a high of 76 with sunny skies. Friday, we will have a high of 91 with mostly sunny skies. The wind will pick up out of the south at 15 to 25 mph.

However, the wind will shift out of the north at 10 to 20 when our next cold front arrives. It will drop our high down to 70 for Saturday.

