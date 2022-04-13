Construction to start at Kell East Blvd, Brook Avenue intersection

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Phase two of the Sewer Budget Utility Improvement Project is about to get underway.

Construction to start near Kell East Blvd, Brook Avenue intersection (City of Wichita Falls)

Construction work will start Monday, April 18. The northbound lanes at the Kell East Blvd and Brook Avenue intersection will be closed.

Northbound traffic will be detoured around the site through adjacent streets. City officials recommend drivers detour to the west toward Harrison Street. Southbound traffic will remain open.

City officials expect construction to take about four weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.