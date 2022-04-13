Debbie Dipprey speaks on her plans as acting WFISD superintendent

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD’s acting superintendent spoke with News Channel 6 for the first time since she was appointed last week.

Debbie Dipprey was working as the director of the secondary curriculum when her role suddenly changed. She mentioned that filling the position of interim superintendent came as a shock as she never could have imagined this when she joined WFISD as a dance teacher back in 1986.

“It’s something that I never thought I would do. When I began with this district in 1986 as the dance teacher, this was not the goal I had in mind,” Dipprey said. “But I’ve been very blessed and had many opportunities to serve in a variety of roles in this district, I’m happy to serve in this one as well.”

She’s excited to take on the challenges that lie ahead.

“I want to leave things better than I found them. I want to improve, I want to see our district grow. I’m very excited to think that we could take our students to new heights to understanding and learning that better prepare them to come back and pour back into our community,” Dipprey said.

The interview ended with Dipprey advising everyone to “please thank a teacher” for all they do, as she’s seen firsthand all the effort that goes in at WFISD.

Dipprey will serve as acting superintendent until someone is picked to fill the role permanently.

