Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Rates of certain STDs increased in 2020, CDC data shows

Rates of gonorrhea and syphilis continued to increase in 2020, CDC data shows.
Rates of gonorrhea and syphilis continued to increase in 2020, CDC data shows.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that rates of sexually-transmitted diseases in the United States dropped early in the pandemic, but increased by the end of 2020.

The data was published Tuesday in the 2020 STD Surveillance Report.

By the end of the year, gonorrhea rates had risen 10%. Rates of syphilis were up 7%.

Those numbers included increased rates of disease among newborns, called congenital syphilis. It went up 15% from 2019, representing a 235% increase from 2016.

Congenital syphilis occurs when a woman with syphilis passes it to her baby during pregnancy and it can lead to serious health problems and death.

Commenting on the data Tuesday, a CDC official highlighted the pandemic’s dramatic disruption to life as we knew it.

Chlamydia rates were down 1.2% from 2016.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It is an expensive process because the maintenance is expensive."
City of Wichita Falls makes progress on selling abandoned properties
Superintendent Michael Kuhrt is set to be paid his full salary through his official resignation...
WFISD resignation agreement reveals new details on Kuhrt’s departure
Bruce Allen Hanson.
Murder suspect indicted after ex-wife’s death
Kuhrt resigned on Monday.
WFISD releases joint statement on Superintendent Michael Kuhrt
WC courthouse construction
Wichita Co. Courthouse construction encounters “surprises”

Latest News

Police spokesperson Michael Vega tells news outlets officers looked inside the apartment and...
Police find 2 dead kids in Miami apartment; mother arrested
According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers arrived at the home Tuesday night and...
Dad accidentally runs over 2-year-old, killing him, police say
FILE - In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Airmen and civilians from the 436th Aerial...
Russia has yet to slow a Western arms express into Ukraine
People who board planes and trains are currently required to wear masks. The Centers for...
CDC extends travel mask requirement as COVID rises
Wendy Kaufman stands at the entrance to her packed garage with her daughter Jaedyn, 19, and son...
Homebuyers stymied by fewer homes, high prices, rising rates