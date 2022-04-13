Wichita Falls murder defendant back in jail

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It has been two years since Henry S. Grace Freeway was the site of a deadly crash that killed a four-year-old boy.

On Tuesday, scenes of that tragic day crept back into the minds of individuals after 32-year-old Migel Matthews’ bond was declared insufficient.

Court documents state that Matthews was intoxicated behind the wheel she was driving when it crashed. Five other people were inside, three of which were children, including the 4-year-old who was killed.

Matthews bonded out of jail on May 4, 2020, and was expected to adhere to a number of conditions, one of which was to not consume alcohol.

The state presented evidence stating that Matthews had drank twice in March of this year and another time in April and that these instances “...demonstrate a troubling and recent pattern of disregard for the Court’s orders and the safety of this community...”

