Wichita Christian School announces new superintendent

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Christian School announced Tuesday the hiring of a new superintendent of schools.

Kent Lemons was picked for the job and brings 27 years of administrative experience with him, which includes 17 years serving as a high school principal in Texas and 10 years working as a superintendent in Texas and Oklahoma, according to Wichita Christian School officials.

“An educator since 1985, Lemons dedicated his time to teaching secondary science and coaching multiple sports at Holliday High School. As an administrator, he was selected as the Outstanding Principal for Region 9 in 2005 and nominated as Superintendent of the year for Region 16 in 2017.”

Lemons graduated from Holliday High School in 1980, and completed his undergraduate and graduate studies in education at Midwestern State University.

He and his wife, Kim Butler Lemons, have been married for 41 years and have four grown children and two grandchildren.

