Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Wichita Christian School announces new superintendent

Kent Lemons.
Kent Lemons.(Wichita Christian School)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Christian School announced Tuesday the hiring of a new superintendent of schools.

Kent Lemons was picked for the job and brings 27 years of administrative experience with him, which includes 17 years serving as a high school principal in Texas and 10 years working as a superintendent in Texas and Oklahoma, according to Wichita Christian School officials.

“An educator since 1985, Lemons dedicated his time to teaching secondary science and coaching multiple sports at Holliday High School. As an administrator, he was selected as the Outstanding Principal for Region 9 in 2005 and nominated as Superintendent of the year for Region 16 in 2017.”

Wichita Christian School

Lemons graduated from Holliday High School in 1980, and completed his undergraduate and graduate studies in education at Midwestern State University.

He and his wife, Kim Butler Lemons, have been married for 41 years and have four grown children and two grandchildren.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It is an expensive process because the maintenance is expensive."
City of Wichita Falls makes progress on selling foreclosed properties
Superintendent Michael Kuhrt is set to be paid his full salary through his official resignation...
WFISD resignation agreement reveals new details on Kuhrt’s departure
Bruce Allen Hanson.
Murder suspect indicted after ex-wife’s death
Kuhrt resigned on Monday.
WFISD releases joint statement on Superintendent Michael Kuhrt
WC courthouse construction
Wichita Co. Courthouse construction encounters “surprises”

Latest News

Phase two of the Sewer Budget Utility Improvement Project is about to get underway.
Construction to start at Kell East Blvd, Brook Avenue intersection
32-year-old Migel Matthews
Wichita Falls murder defendant back in jail
“It is an expensive process because the maintenance is expensive."
City of Wichita Falls makes progress on selling foreclosed properties
TBI seeing blood supply shortage
TBI seeing blood supply shortage