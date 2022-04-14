Email City Guide
SUV flips onto 287 median

Authorities respond to a flipped SUV on 287 by Windthorst Rd. on March 14, 2022.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Authorities are responding to a car accident on Hwy 287, near the Windthorst Rd. exit.

The accident appears to have flipped an SUV. The driver reportedly lost control over the car as they drove into Wichita Falls, flipping the car onto the grass median.

Officers at the scene said there were no major injuries, but that the driver had gone to the hospital with back pain.

