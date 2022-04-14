SUV flips onto 287 median

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Authorities are responding to a car accident on Hwy 287, near the Windthorst Rd. exit.

The accident appears to have flipped an SUV. The driver reportedly lost control over the car as they drove into Wichita Falls, flipping the car onto the grass median.

Officers at the scene said there were no major injuries, but that the driver had gone to the hospital with back pain.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.