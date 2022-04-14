Email City Guide
Health district offering second COVID booster shot

By Tanner Deleon
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District is now offering the COVID-19 second booster vaccine to eligible individuals.

That includes anyone over 50 or anyone who is severely immunocompromised that is at least 12 years old for the Pfizer booster and 18 for the Moderna. You have to wait at least four months after receiving your first booster shot to get it and health officials said that now is as good a time as ever to receive it.

“Those are these groups that are more at risk and I think getting the booster while we are low in cases will help boost their immune system to be ready,” Kristin Hanei, clinical services supervisor for the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District, said.

For individuals who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, second booster shots are also recommended for those who are 18 and older.

