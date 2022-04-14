Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Migrants bused from Texas arrive in Washington, DC

Some of the migrants Texas Gov. Abbott sent from Texas arrive in Washington, D.C. (CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The first round of migrants bused from Texas to Washington, D.C. arrived at Union Station on Wednesday, with a second arriving early Thursday.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott started this voluntary transfer of immigrants as a way to blast the Biden administration’s border policies.

Abbott, a Republican, issued a statement saying his state shouldn’t have to “bear the burden of the Biden administration’s failure to secure our border.”

Officials from Catholic Charities D.C. were on hand to meet the migrants and offered assistance, including food and medical care.

So far, there’s been no comment from either the Department of Homeland Security or U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

A second bus of migrants that came from Texas arrives in Washington, D.C. on Thursday morning. (WUSA via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities respond to a flipped SUV on 287 by Windthorst Rd. on March 14, 2022.
SUV flips onto 287 median
“It is an expensive process because the maintenance is expensive."
City of Wichita Falls makes progress on selling foreclosed properties
The British-Polish company, Walletmor, is selling microchips as alternative payment options.
Tech company will implant payment chip into your hand
32-year-old Migel Matthews
Wichita Falls murder defendant back in jail
41-year-old Gloria Ann Jordan.
Grand jury indicts woman accused of killing mother by sitting on her

Latest News

Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Patrick Lyoya’s dad seeks charges, officer ID in son’s death
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier...
Man blaming Trump’s ‘orders’ for riot actions found guilty
Ukraine braces for a Russian attack in the eastern Donbas region. (CNN, POOL, Radio Free...
GRAPHIC: Loss, devastation 50 days into Russia's invasion of Ukraine
WFFD extinguishes house fire on Giddings Street
WFFD extinguishes house fire on Giddings Street
A sign is displayed instructing visitors of a closed bird exhibit at the Blank Park Zoo,...
2 bird flu cases confirmed in US zoos as virus spreads